Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $3,001,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. 8,895,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.