Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 91,839 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $441,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $80.18. 8,895,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,668. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.