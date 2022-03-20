Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $60.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

