Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.3% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $29,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.01. 4,110,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

