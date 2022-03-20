Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Veeva Systems by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Veeva Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $197.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

