Veil (VEIL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $516.00

Veil (VEIL) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $910,752.63 and $516.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,530.59 or 0.99920148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067509 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00259684 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00277947 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00130854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010969 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

