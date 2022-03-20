Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.22

Velas (VLX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $500.98 million and $7.37 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002202 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003965 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,276,562,144 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

