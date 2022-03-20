Venus Reaches Market Cap of $107.47 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Venus has a market capitalization of $107.47 million and approximately $23.24 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $8.83 or 0.00021470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,098.85 or 0.99926079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.92 or 0.00257533 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

