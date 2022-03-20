VeriCoin (VRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,102.00

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $431,385.12 and approximately $2,102.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,277.03 or 0.99761280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00021684 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014902 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,774,862 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

