Veritaseum Hits Market Cap of $166.89 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $77.63 or 0.00188168 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 69% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $166.89 million and $53,887.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

VERI is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

