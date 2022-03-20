Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after buying an additional 212,508 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.