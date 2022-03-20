Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 49,916 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $112,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

