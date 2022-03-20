Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,127.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.26 or 0.00278576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001324 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001570 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

