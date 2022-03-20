VIG (VIG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $833,532.61

VIG (VIG) traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a market capitalization of $833,532.61 and $7.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,088,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

