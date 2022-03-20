Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $219.11. 14,439,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,605. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.46 and its 200 day moving average is $216.58.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.