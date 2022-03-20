Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 85.6% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.11. 14,439,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.58. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

