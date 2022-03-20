Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires 2,276 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.26. 57,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,423. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.20 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

