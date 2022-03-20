Vivid Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. 1,375,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

