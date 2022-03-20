Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,285 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after acquiring an additional 20,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,413,766,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $122.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $780.00. 4,237,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,040. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $510.02 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $798.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,220.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

