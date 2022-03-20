Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 700,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,831. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12.

