Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $33.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $905.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,409,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,367,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $897.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $936.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

