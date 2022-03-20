Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,468 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 3,813,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,042,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,844,000 after purchasing an additional 925,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,494,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,772,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,471,000 after purchasing an additional 577,169 shares during the last quarter.

FALN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.81. 572,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,689. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

