Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 1.7% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after buying an additional 116,053 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 956,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,125,000 after buying an additional 133,308 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,135. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.