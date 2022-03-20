Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.2% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,670.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,814,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,550,000 after acquiring an additional 758,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,429,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,318,000 after acquiring an additional 696,332 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,458,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,242,000 after acquiring an additional 383,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,176.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 397,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 365,913 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. 1,386,731 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

