Vivid Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises about 1.9% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $669,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 138,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares during the period.

IXG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. 241,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

