Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 1.1% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $288.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,601. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $244.65 and a twelve month high of $302.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.31.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

