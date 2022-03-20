Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,757 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,172. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87.

