Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 38,911 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,911 shares during the period. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. 35,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,455. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33.

