VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in VMware by 11,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

