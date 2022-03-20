VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.77.
VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.
In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in VMware by 11,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VMware (VMW)
