Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) will report $13.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year sales of $34.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.60 million to $34.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $97.65 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $108.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $4.50 on Friday. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

