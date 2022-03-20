Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of VLTA stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.34.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

