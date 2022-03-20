Volta Inc – Class A (VLTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VLTA stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 12,927.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.