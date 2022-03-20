Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) to announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $46.13. 2,786,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.