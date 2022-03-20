VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58 and a beta of 1.53. VSE has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.11 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. VSE’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VSE by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

