Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $91.29 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $91.29 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00210289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00395915 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054411 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

