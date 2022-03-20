Warp Finance (WARP) Price Reaches $120.46

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market cap of $563,046.02 and approximately $31,211.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $120.46 or 0.00289283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008356 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002435 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00012165 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

