Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lowered by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $43,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.67. 2,743,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,838. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.82 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

