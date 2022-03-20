WAX (WAXP) Price Up 5.4% This Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $646.06 million and $23.87 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,841,626,730 coins and its circulating supply is 2,263,711,736 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

