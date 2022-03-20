Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.42. 60,268,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,906,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

