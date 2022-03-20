WeOwn Market Cap Tops $800,643.74 (CHX)

WeOwn (CHX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $800,643.74 and approximately $98,899.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00035127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00106520 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

