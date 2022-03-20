Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

