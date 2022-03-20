WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $391.64 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $391.64 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00081313 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00016489 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000957 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000973 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.