WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $394.49 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $394.49 million and $6.12 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00077959 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00016412 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005165 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000946 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.