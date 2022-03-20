Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,202 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.12.

NYSE BABA opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $245.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

