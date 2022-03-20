Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,237 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $106.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

