WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSC shares. Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,152,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,132,000 after purchasing an additional 189,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

