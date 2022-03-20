Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. American Trust bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,409,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 760,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,018,000 after buying an additional 171,566 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,586,000 after buying an additional 46,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WIX opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.62.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

