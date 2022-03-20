Woodcoin Trading 22.9% Lower This Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $188.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000766 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,401.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.50 or 0.06906722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.90 or 0.00272700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.19 or 0.00783032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00093894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.90 or 0.00480419 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00417428 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.