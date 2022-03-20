Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Workday worth $89,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Workday by 45.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 180.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 67.9% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,467,000 after acquiring an additional 429,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $243.60 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,436.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,428 shares of company stock valued at $79,809,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

