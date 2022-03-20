WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

WW International stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.66. WW International has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WW. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in WW International in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in WW International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

