XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in XPeng were worth $18,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 6.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

